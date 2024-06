VA Mobile Vet Center at Fairchild AFB Sky Fest 2024 VA Mobile Vet Center at FAFB Sky Fest When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT Repeats Where: Fairchild Air Force Base E Arnold St Spokane, WA Get directions on Google Maps to Fairchild Air Force Base Cost: Free





VA Mobile Vet Center will be at Sky Fest 2024!

WHERE: Fairchild Air Force Base

WHEN: June 22-23, 2024, 9am - 4pm

WHY: Veterans can learn about VA Benefits, Enrollment, Health Care, Counseling/Therapy Programs, and the PACT Act!

Look for the VA Vet Center mobile unit! We hope to see you there!