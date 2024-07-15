Journey Through Grief (8-week group)

Navigate grief and loss in a healthy way

When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm PT Where: 4815 North Assembly Street Spokane, WA Get directions on Google Maps to Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Contact Chaplain Service at with any questions, to register, and to receive the Webex group link if you will attend virtually.

Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group) facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain.

What: In-Person *AND* online (Webex group).

When: This group begins September 18, 2024 (Wednesdays), 2:00-3:15pm PT

Where: This is an in-person group AND also a virtual group (via Webex)

Who: Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one

This is an 8-week group which will help Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and staff navigate the difficult transitions that come from loss. This group will teach people to navigate grief and loss in a healthy way while companioning with them on this difficult journey. “Companioning” is about curiosity, learning from others, walking alongside, listening with the heart, and being present to another’s pain.

