Journey Through Grief (8-week group)
Navigate grief and loss in a healthy way
When:
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm PT
Where:
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
Contact Chaplain Service at
Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group) facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain.
What: In-Person *AND* online (Webex group).
When: This group begins September 18, 2024 (Wednesdays), 2:00-3:15pm PT
Where: This is an in-person group AND also a virtual group (via Webex)
Who: Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one
This is an 8-week group which will help Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and staff navigate the difficult transitions that come from loss. This group will teach people to navigate grief and loss in a healthy way while companioning with them on this difficult journey. “Companioning” is about curiosity, learning from others, walking alongside, listening with the heart, and being present to another’s pain.