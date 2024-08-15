First responder deflection support services

Emergency services at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center:

Urgent Care Department: our Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center operates from 7:00am until 7:00pm.

Psychiatry Urgent Care Services are available through the Urgent Care Department from 8:00am to 4:30pm PT.

Accessing emergency mental health services elsewhere

During an emergency Veterans can receive emergency suicide care at the nearest or most appropriate emergency department. The VA’s Community Care program has more information regarding emergency care since The COMPACT Act of 2020 Contact the local COMPACT ACT coordinator by phone 509-434-7890 or email timothy.sigler@va.gov.

Report emergency treatment received from a non-VA Emergency Department: care staff or the Veteran are required to report emergency care within 72 hours to the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline at 844-724-7842 or via the VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.

24/7 VA services

The VA offers critical services by phone and other mobile technologies. First responding personnel are encouraged to connect Veterans in the field with these valuable services.

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, extension 1 – Active Duty, Veterans, and their loved ones can contact the Veterans Crisis Line by phone, online chat, or via SMS text.

Advice from an on-call VA nurse: 800-329-8387, option 3 - registered nurses on-call 24/7 provide medical advice to questions about care or for help in deciding whether urgent or routine care is needed.

Homeless Veterans: 877-424-3838 for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and their family members, friends and supporters, can make the call or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

Veterans readjusting to civilian life: 877-927-8387 combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life at the Vet Center Call Center.

Police: Mann-Grandstaff operates 24/7 policing services at our medical center via dispatchers connected with their community peers:

Mann-Grandstaff VA Police:

Business hours services

Warm handoffs for first responders: The local Veteran Justice Outreach Coordinator can assist first responders with linking Veterans to enrollment, medical, mental health, and homelessness services. They also provide local jail outreach and assistance to Veterans navigating the legal system.

VJO email:

Phone: to schedule an intake appointment Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Douglas.Fender@va.gov,

or call:

Addictions and substance use disorder treatment self-referral: Connect Veterans with our addictions intake offices at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

Mental health treatment: Our services vary by the location of the Veteran and their access to one of our clinics for walk-in and same-day appointments for non-emergency mental health treatment.

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane

Walk-in: Outpatient Behavioral Clinic:

Building 40

First floor

Monday to Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm PT

Phone: for an appointment

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center primary care clinics: call the clinic you are already connected with for primary care mental health appointments.

Veterans experiencing homelessness: Healthcare for Homeless Veterans provides Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development and access to VA and non-VA benefits. Walk-ins are welcome Monday to Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm PT at our downtown Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) facility or phone: .

Women Veterans: 855-829-6636 for information about a variety of services and benefits that women Veterans have earned and deserve through their military service by phone or online chat with the Women Veterans Call Center.

Intimate partner violence assistance: Intimate partner violence assistance program provide resources, safety planning, and support for Veterans and their partners impacted by or experiencing intimate partner violence.