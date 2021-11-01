Operating status
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse:
- Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT: 314-652-4100
- After hours, weekends, and holidays: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555
Change your appointment: 314-289-7600 or 800-228-5459, ext. 57600
Media inquiries: 314-289-6393 or 314-894-6530
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 314-652-4100, select 0 or 800-228-5459, select 0
Pharmacy refill: 314-289-7666, (listen to the recorded messages and select 1 each time) or 800-228-5459 (listen to the recorded messages and select 1 each time)
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care:
- Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT: 314-652-4100
- After hours, weekends, and holidays: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555