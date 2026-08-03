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Operating status

VA St Louis health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse:

  • Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT: 314-652-4100
  • After hours, weekends, and holidays: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555

Change your appointment: 314-289-7600 or 800-228-5459, ext. 57600

Media inquiries: 314-289-6393 or 314-894-6530

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 314-652-4100, select 0 or 800-228-5459, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 314-289-7666, (listen to the recorded messages and select 1 each time) or 800-228-5459 (listen to the recorded messages and select 1 each time)

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care:

  • Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT: 314-652-4100
  • After hours, weekends, and holidays: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555