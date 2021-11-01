Operating status

 Skip to Content

Facility operating statuses

John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital
Normal services and hours
Franklin County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Manchester Avenue VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Olive Street VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Scott Air Force Base VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
St. Charles County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
St. Clair County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
St. Louis County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
Normal services and hours
Washington Avenue VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse:

  • Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT: 314-652-4100
  • After hours, weekends, and holidays: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555

Change your appointment: 314-289-7600 or 800-228-5459, ext. 57600

Media inquiries: 314-289-6393 or 314-894-6530

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 314-652-4100, select 0 or 800-228-5459, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 314-289-7666, (listen to the recorded messages and select 1 each time) or 800-228-5459 (listen to the recorded messages and select 1 each time)

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care:

  • Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT: 314-652-4100
  • After hours, weekends, and holidays: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555