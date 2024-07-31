'Cuse Vet Fest When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Syracuse University College of Law Levy Atrium, Dineen Hall 900 Irving Ave Syracuse, NY Cost: Free





All Veterans in the Syracuse community are welcomed to join us at the 'Cuse Vet Fest Friday September 6th, 2024, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Enroll in VA Healthcare*, File A Claim With VBA, Veteran Health ID Cards**, Syracuse University Veteran Resources, PACT Act Updates, All things VA, Community Resources, and more.

*Please bring a copy of DD214 and Photo ID

** Please bring Photo ID

