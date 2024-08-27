Skip to Content

Navy Band Northeast, Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet

The Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet

Concert will take place at 10am in the Syracuse VA Medical Center's auditorium located on the ground floor.

When:

Fri. Aug 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Auditorium

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse, NY

Cost:

Free

Free concert event open to all. The Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet combines the unique sounds of five different wind instruments to create a chamber group that is well-suited for a variety of occasions ranging from public concerts and educational clinics to small military ceremonies and receptions. The quintet's extensive repertoire encompasses a wide range of musical genres from patriotic selections to classical favorites.

