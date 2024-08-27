Navy Band Northeast, Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet
Concert will take place at 10am in the Syracuse VA Medical Center's auditorium located on the ground floor.
When:
Fri. Aug 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Auditorium
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY
Cost:
Free
Free concert event open to all. The Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet combines the unique sounds of five different wind instruments to create a chamber group that is well-suited for a variety of occasions ranging from public concerts and educational clinics to small military ceremonies and receptions. The quintet's extensive repertoire encompasses a wide range of musical genres from patriotic selections to classical favorites.