TampaVA’s 16th Annual Veterans Day Parade Honors Service

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2024

Tampa , FL — Under a clear blue sky, with the Florida sun warming the grounds of the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, a sea of hats gathered to tell their own story.

Navy caps with bold lettering, Air Force hats tilted cheerfully, camouflage patterns with the lettering Army, and the proud emblems of the Marines – each a source of pride and a badge of honor earned through time served and sacrifices made. These hats represented experiences, unwavering dedication and courage that brought them together on this day.

The 16th annual Veterans Day Parade at JAHVH celebrated those very qualities. The event marked the holiday dedicated to honoring the service of the men and women who answered the call and stood ready to defend the nation.

“It’s our job – our commitment – to serve Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors as they’ve served our country,” said David Dunning, executive director of JAHVH. “Not just on Veterans Day, but every day.”

James Coyne, a 100-year-old Navy veteran, started the sequence of events by reciting the pledge of allegiance. His eyes and voice filled with pride as he spoke, serving as a reminder of the weight and history of his service and. the sacrifices made by previous generations. Dawn Florence sang the,” The Star-Spangled Banner”, receiving a burst of patriotic applause. She was followed by Evangelo “Vann” Morris, a retired Navy officer, who gave a 21-gun salute and an Old Glory presentation which painted a vivid picture of the U.S. flag’s enduring symbolism. Caroline Wiren, a Vietnam-era veteran, served as the event’s Grand Marshal.

The vibrant parade featured floats adorned in red, white, and blue, high-energy marching bands and gleaming modern and vintage vehicles. The lively crowd cheered and danced to a variety of music.

The master of ceremonies, Shawn Hogan, health systems specialist for quality management service and event coordinator, kept the flow going throughout. For the first time including a scheduled flyover of a KC- 135 Stratotanker – an aerial refueling tanker, the parade turned out to be a huge success.

“The feedback we received this year has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the beauty of the ceremony and the remarkable nature of the parade,” said Hogan. “It was incredibly moving to see the diverse ways in which each group chose to honor our veterans, creating a memorable and uplifting day for those in our care.”

The Veterans Day Parade paid tribute to all who served in the U.S. military. Attendees and participants received a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us all.