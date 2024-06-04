Clarksville VA Summer VetFest Clarksville VA Summer VetFest When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Wilma Rudolph Event Center 8 Champion's Way Clarksville, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Wilma Rudolph Event Center Cost: Free





The Clarksville VA Summer VetFest will highlight the PACT Act, a law passed in 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. All Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. During the Clarksville VA Summer VetFest, Veterans can initiate a claim with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives or ask questions about claims. Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs. A speaking engagement featuring representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and VBA Nashville Regional Office will be held at 4 p.m. CT.

The following programs will be available during the VetFest:

Speaking Engagement at 4 p.m. CT

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Service Officers

VA health care eligibility and enrollment

Caregiver Support Program

and more!