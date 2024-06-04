Clarksville VA Summer VetFest
Clarksville VA Summer VetFest
When:
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Wilma Rudolph Event Center
8 Champion's Way
Clarksville, TN
Cost:
Free
The Clarksville VA Summer VetFest will highlight the PACT Act, a law passed in 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. All Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. During the Clarksville VA Summer VetFest, Veterans can initiate a claim with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives or ask questions about claims. Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs. A speaking engagement featuring representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and VBA Nashville Regional Office will be held at 4 p.m. CT.
The following programs will be available during the VetFest:
Speaking Engagement at 4 p.m. CT
Veterans Benefits Administration
Veterans Service Officers
VA health care eligibility and enrollment
Caregiver Support Program
and more!