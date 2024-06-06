Women Veterans Health Day Celebration - Chattanooga

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 6401 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Chattanooga VA Clinic Cost: Free





Join the Chattanooga Women Veteran Health Day celebration on Wednesday, June 26. This event is open to Veterans and employees to broaden awareness and access to critical health services.

On-site walk-in mammography services will be available for Veteran patients, as well as scheduled pap smear services.

Attendees can benefit from various health care offerings including:

Blood pressure screenings

Kidney health screenings

Diabetes education

Hemoglobin A1C testing

Immunizations

Mammography screenings

Pap smears



Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Mildred Jordan will be present to share insight into her experiences rising through the ranks while in the military.



We look forward to celebrating women Veterans!

