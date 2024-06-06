Women Veterans Health Day Celebration - Chattanooga
When:
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
6401 Shallowford Road
Chattanooga, TN
Cost:
Free
Join the Chattanooga Women Veteran Health Day celebration on Wednesday, June 26. This event is open to Veterans and employees to broaden awareness and access to critical health services.
On-site walk-in mammography services will be available for Veteran patients, as well as scheduled pap smear services.
Attendees can benefit from various health care offerings including:
- Blood pressure screenings
- Kidney health screenings
- Diabetes education
- Hemoglobin A1C testing
- Immunizations
- Mammography screenings
- Pap smears
Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Mildred Jordan will be present to share insight into her experiences rising through the ranks while in the military.
We look forward to celebrating women Veterans!