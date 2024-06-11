Veteran Survivor Benefits and Family Caregiver Assistance Town Hall VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will participate in the Veteran Survivor Benefits and Family Caregiver Assistance Town Hall in Crossville, Saturday, June 22. When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: First Baptist Church of Crossville 712 Main Street Crossville, TN Get directions on Google Maps to First Baptist Church of Crossville Cost: Free





VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will participate in the Veteran Survivor Benefits and Family Caregiver Assistance Town Hall in Crossville, Saturday, June 22. The town hall will be held at First Baptist Church of Crossville from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature remarks by the VA Caregiver Support Program and Cumberland County Veterans Service Office. Representatives from the VA PACT Act Program, Women’s Health Program, and Health care eligibility and enrollment will also participate to distribute information.