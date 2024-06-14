American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - July 5
When:
Fri. Jul 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
The bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
All donors will receive a Red Cross Umbrella and a Fandango movie ticket! (While supplies last).
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
Register at the link below.
Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross (redcrossblood.org)