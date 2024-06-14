American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - July 5

When: Fri. Jul 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: The bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11. 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





All donors will receive a Red Cross Umbrella and a Fandango movie ticket! (While supplies last).

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Rd,

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The donation bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.

Register at the link below.

Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross (redcrossblood.org)