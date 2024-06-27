Veteran Creative Arts Festival - Clarksville
When:
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
lobby by room LB123
782 Weatherly Drive
Clarksville, TN
Cost:
Free
The annual Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Creative Arts Festival will have exhibits from July 25 - August 21, 2024 throughout middle Tennessee. As part of the national competition, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities are encouraged to compete in TVHS’ local creative arts competition.
The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing and the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. TVHS creative arts competition’s top winning entries will advance to a national judging process. First, second, and third-place entries are determined at the national level. First-place-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Submissions due: August 5, 2024
For submission details and eligibility, please visit: https://www.va.gov/.../veterans-creative-arts.../
Pre-Show Clarksville VA Clinic
Show: August 8, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT
Location: 782 Weatherly Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043-8941, United States in lobby by room LB123
POC: Hannah Masanotti 615-775-1337; Hannah.masanotti@va.gov