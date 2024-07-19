In observance of International Self-Care Day, TVHS Police Service is encouraging Veterans and their families to turn in expired or unused medications during its Drug Take Back event on July 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building 3 and Urgent Care Center 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





A drug take back is a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

No questions asked, Veterans and their families can drop off expired or unused medications at the Chattanooga, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, and Nashville VA campuses. Medication should be dropped off in the blue MedSafe boxes located in the following areas:

Chattanooga: Main lobby

Clarksville: Main lobby

Murfreesboro: Urgent care center lobby and building 3 pharmacy lobby

Nashville: Main lobby and emergency department lobby

