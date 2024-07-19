Drug Take Back Day
In observance of International Self-Care Day, TVHS Police Service is encouraging Veterans and their families to turn in expired or unused medications during its Drug Take Back event on July 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
When:
Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 3 and Urgent Care Center
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
A drug take back is a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
No questions asked, Veterans and their families can drop off expired or unused medications at the Chattanooga, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, and Nashville VA campuses. Medication should be dropped off in the blue MedSafe boxes located in the following areas:
- Chattanooga: Main lobby
- Clarksville: Main lobby
- Murfreesboro: Urgent care center lobby and building 3 pharmacy lobby
- Nashville: Main lobby and emergency department lobby