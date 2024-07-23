Join us for fun, family, and good ole' fall time Veteran outreach!

When: Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Quadrangle 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





The Veteran Fall Festival takes place at the historic Alvin C. York VA Medical Center inside the quadrangle from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT. Expect to be blown away with dozens of VA resources, services, community partners, and other fall time festivities. The Veteran Fall Festival is open to Veterans and their families.

We look forward to seeing you there!

