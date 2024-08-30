Skip to Content

Walk 4 PICS

graphic descripting the Walk 4 PICS event on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at Edwin Warner Park in Nashville.

Walk 4 PICS Nashville event happening on Sept. 28!

When:

Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

98 Vaughn Road

Nashville, TN

Cost:

Free

Dust off those walking shoes and join us for this nationwide walking event taking place in America’s largest cities! Walk 4 PICS is a national event aimed at raising awareness about ICU care and ICU survivors. Starting at 10 a.m., our outreach teams will be out and about at Edwin Warner Park sharing information about VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s services and ICU care. Learn about VA health care and receive VA swag at this community event!

