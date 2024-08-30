Walk 4 PICS Walk 4 PICS Nashville event happening on Sept. 28! When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: 98 Vaughn Road Nashville, TN Cost: Free





Dust off those walking shoes and join us for this nationwide walking event taking place in America’s largest cities! Walk 4 PICS is a national event aimed at raising awareness about ICU care and ICU survivors. Starting at 10 a.m., our outreach teams will be out and about at Edwin Warner Park sharing information about VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s services and ICU care. Learn about VA health care and receive VA swag at this community event!

