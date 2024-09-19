VA Tennessee Valley Women Veterans Town Hall

Join our Women Veterans Program on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 - 6 p.m. CT via Webex

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Join the town hall at this Webex link: Cisco Webex Meetings

Join our Women Veterans Program on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 - 6 p.m. CT via Webex -- a virtual platform -- to get the latest news and information about women's health services provided right here at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System!

Women Veterans are the fastest growing population within the Veteran population. Our team of dedicated providers strives to deliver world-class health care to each women Veteran and ensure she feels safe and respected.

