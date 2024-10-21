Cookeville VA Veterans Town Hall Join us for the Cookeville VA Veterans Town Hall at Tennessee Tech University. When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Tech Pride Room, Roaden University Center (RUC) 1000 N Dixie Avenue Cookeville, TN Cost: Free





Join us for the Cookeville VA Veterans Town Hall at Tennessee Tech University to learn about VA benefits like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program and Women Veterans Program! During the free event, eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs and services. The town hall panel will feature leadership representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the Putnam County Veterans Service Office. The panel discussion will begin at 5 p.m. CT.

The following programs will be available during the event:

Town Hall Panel at 5 p.m. CT

Tennessee Tech Military and Veteran Affairs

Putnam County Veterans Service Office

Tennessee Department of Veterans Services

VA health care eligibility and enrollment

VA Suicide Prevention – Veterans Crisis Line

Women Veterans Program

and more!

Other VA events