Alvin C. York Birthday Memorial

When: Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Media Center - Building 2, Room 105C 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Cost: Free





Join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of our namesake Alvin C. York on his 137th birthday Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. CT at the historic Alvin C. York VA Medical Center inside the media center (Bldg. 2. Room 105c).

The York family and Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation will be present to celebrate and share remarks about Alvin York's legacy and military heroism. Light refreshments, snacks, and cake will be provided by the Veterans Canteen Service. VA resources and artifacts from the York family will be on display, too.

The celebration will be livestreamed on the TVHS Facebook page for those unable to attend in-person.

