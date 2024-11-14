VA, American Legion Post 143 to host Clarksville Veterans Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

November 14, 2024

Clarksville , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will partner with American Legion Post 143 to host a town hall on Dec. 4, 2024, from 4 - 7 p.m. CT located at 223 Ninth Street, Clarksville, Tenn., 37040.

This town hall is free and open to the public and serves as a vital opportunity for Veterans and their families to connect with representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration, and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

Distinguished speakers will provide essential information about available services, benefits, and resources designed to assist Veterans in the community. The speaking engagement will be from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. CT.

Before the speaking engagement, attendees will have the chance to engage with various representatives who will discuss accessing VA health care, benefits, and other vital services.