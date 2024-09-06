Colonoscopy Prep Instructions
If you have an upcoming gastroenterology appointment, this page highlights how to prepare for your procedure and important contacts.
Our gastroenterology clinic is open Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. CT. Voicemails left after 3:30 p.m. CT may not be returned until the following business day. The GI Lab is located on the 2nd floor of the Nashville VA Medical Center.
Procedure notes
Please be prepared to stay between two and four hours for your procedure. You will be given medication for this exam and cannot drive or operate machinery for 24 hours following the procedure.
You must bring an adult with you to drive you home and may not drive yourself. Your driver must check in with you at the GI lab or your procedure may be cancelled. Your driver must stay on the premises while you are having the procedure and be available to speak with the staff regarding your discharge instructions.
If you do not have a driver, the test will be cancelled unless you have made prior arrangements with the GI lab. If you arrive by VA transportation, Lyft, or Uber, you must bring a responsible adult with you, or your procedure will be canceled.
Please do not bring any valuables to your exam. The GI lab is not responsible for lost or stolen items.
One week prior to colonoscopy
Eat a low-fiber diet for one week before your exam. Avoid seeds, nuts, popcorn, and other high-fiber foods.
Please stop NSAIDS medications given for arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. Examples include:
- Ibuprofen (Motrin/Advil)
- Naproxen (Aleve)
- Indomethacin
- Meloxicam
Do not use any recreational drugs. You may take Acetaminophen (Tylenol) and aspirin if needed. Please ask the GI lab for approval.
Please stop iron and fiber powder as this may affect the bowel prep for a colonoscopy.
If taking a special blood thinner, call the Anticoagulation Clinic or prescribing physician for permission to hold this medication before the procedure. These drugs include:
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Ticagrelor (Brilinta)
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Dabigatran (Pradaxa)
- Apixaban (Eliquis)
- Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)
- Edoxaban (Savaysa).
Each of these drugs has a different "hold" time frame, from 48-72 hours up to seven days before the procedure. If you do not hear from your physician or the Anticoagulation Clinic by seven days before the procedure, please call your primary care provider or the GI Lab at
If you are taking diabetes medications, such as oral medications or insulin, please check with your primary care physician for guidance on how to manage them before the procedure.
Seven days before the procedure, stop taking:
- Semaglutide (Ozempic, Weygovy)
- Dulaglutide (Trulicity)
- Terzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound)
These are GLP-1 medications and need to be held no less than seven days before the procedure. A common side effect of these drugs is constipation, which will prevent the colon from being properly cleaned out for the procedure. If the colon is not cleaned properly, you will reschedule your appointment for a different day with additional prep.
One day prior to colonoscopy
The goal during this phase is to begin getting the colon completely cleaned out. The colon is cleaned out when the stool is clear and yellow, similar to urine, and should be liquid only. It should be free of solid stool and have very few particles.
Start a clear liquid diet in the morning before the procedure. Drink plenty of clear liquids all day to stay hydrated before prepping at 5 p.m. the evening before your exam.
Absolutely no solid food the entire day before your procedure!
Clear liquid diet
Below is a list of acceptable fluids you may consume. Please do not consume clear liquids that are purple or red.
- Water
- Jell-O
- Broth
- Gatorade
- Sprite
- Ginger Ale
- Coffee or Tea (without creamer)
- Popsicles (without fruit or pulp)
Morning before the procedure
In the morning, mix the Colyte prep with one gallon of water to the fill line. You may add flavoring such as Crystal Light or other flavoring that is not red or purple.
Using a marker, place a halfway mark on the container; this divides your prep into two doses (split prep). Refrigerate if desired.
Evening before procedure
Starting at 5 p.m., start drinking your Colyte solution. Drink eight ounces every 10 minutes until half of the container is consumed. Do this over several hours. Refrigerate the remaining solution for the morning of your procedure.
Stay on a clear liquid diet for the rest of the evening.
At this point, you should be using the restroom frequently. Please note what your stool looks like.
Day of procedure
You will be waking up early for this portion of your colon prep. Starting six hours before the scheduled appointment time, drink the remaining Colyte solution. Do this over several hours, like the evening before.
You must finish the solution no later than four hours before the appointment and the stool should be clear yellow by the end. If the stool is not clear, please call the GI Lab, as you may need to reschedule your appointment with additional prep.
You may have nothing else to drink starting two hours before your appointment time. Failing to follow these instructions will delay your procedure.
Do not take any insulin or diabetes medications on the day of your procedure unless otherwise instructed by your physician.
If you normally take blood pressure or any other important medications in the morning (except the ones instructed to hold), please take them no later than two hours before your procedure time.
The procedure takes from 15 to 60 minutes, but you should plan on spending two to four hours total to account for preparation, waiting, procedure, and recovery time.
Recovery typically takes between 20-45 minutes.
If you have questions about these instructions, please call the GI Lab at