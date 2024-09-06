Colonoscopy Prep Instructions

Please be prepared to stay between two and four hours for your procedure. You will be given medication for this exam and cannot drive or operate machinery for 24 hours following the procedure.

You must bring an adult with you to drive you home and may not drive yourself. Your driver must check in with you at the GI lab or your procedure may be cancelled. Your driver must stay on the premises while you are having the procedure and be available to speak with the staff regarding your discharge instructions.

If you do not have a driver, the test will be cancelled unless you have made prior arrangements with the GI lab. If you arrive by VA transportation, Lyft, or Uber, you must bring a responsible adult with you, or your procedure will be canceled.

Please do not bring any valuables to your exam. The GI lab is not responsible for lost or stolen items.