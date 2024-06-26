Veterans Creative Arts Competition at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

The annual Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Creative Arts Festival will have exhibits from July 25 - August 21, 2024 throughout middle Tennessee. As part of the national competition, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities are encouraged to compete in TVHS’ local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing and the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. TVHS creative arts competition’s top winning entries will advance to a national judging process. First, second, and third-place entries are determined at the national level. First-place-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Eligibility

To be eligible to participate, Veterans must be enrolled to receive care at TVHS to enter the local competition.

Submission rules

Veterans may submit entries in up to three art categories and one group category in the art division.

Veterans may submit entries in up to three creative writing categories in the creative writing division.

Veterans may submit entries in up to three solo categories and three group categories in the dance, drama, and music divisions.