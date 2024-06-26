Veterans Creative Arts Competition at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
July 25 - August 21, 2024
The annual Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Creative Arts Festival will have exhibits from July 25 - August 21, 2024 throughout middle Tennessee. As part of the national competition, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities are encouraged to compete in TVHS’ local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing and the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. TVHS creative arts competition’s top winning entries will advance to a national judging process. First, second, and third-place entries are determined at the national level. First-place-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Eligibility
To be eligible to participate, Veterans must be enrolled to receive care at TVHS to enter the local competition.
Submission rules
Veterans may submit entries in up to three art categories and one group category in the art division.
Veterans may submit entries in up to three creative writing categories in the creative writing division.
Veterans may submit entries in up to three solo categories and three group categories in the dance, drama, and music divisions.
Art Division Categories
· Acrylic Painting
· Oil Painting
· Watercolor
· Monochromatic Drawing
· Colored Drawing
· Pastel
· Sculpture
· Pottery
· Slip-Cast Ceramics
· Stained or Painted Figurines
· Figurine Painting Kit
· Pyrography
· Transfer/ Engraving Art Kit
· Printmaking
· Black/ White Photography
· Color Photography
· Digital Art
· Carving
· Woodworking
· Wood Building Kit
· Collage
· Assemblage
· Mosaic
· Mosaic Kit
· Crocheting/ Knitting/ Knotting
· Original Design in Needlework
· Needlework Pattern
· Needlework Kit
· Original Design in Fiber Arts
· Fiber Arts Pattern
· Fiber Arts Kit
· Weaving Kit
· Beadwork
· Jewelry (not beads)
· Leather Carving/ Tooling/ Sampling
· Leather Kit
· Metalwork
· Glasswork
· Scroll Saw/ Fretworks
· Mixed Media
· Model Building Kit
· Diorama
· Craft Coloring Kit
· Color by Number Kit
· Suncatcher or Sand Art Kit
· Combined Kits
Division Categories
Creative Writing
· Rhyming Poetry– Military experience, Inspirational, General topic
· Non-Rhyming Poetry
· Personal Essay
· Humor
· Short, Short Story
· Short Script
Dance Categories
· Ballroom
· Latin Ballroom
· Country/ Western/ Folk/ Ethnic/ Cultural
· Modern/ Contemporary
· Tap/ Jazz/ Ballet
· Line Dance
· Interpretive Movement
· Freestyle/ Hip Hop
· Novelty
Drama Categories
· Dramatic Prose
· Patriotic Prose
· Inspirational Prose
· Comedy Prose
· Dramatic Poetry
· Patriotic Poetry
· Inspirational Poetry
· Comedy Poetry
· Interpretive Performance: Dramatic/ Novelty
· Short Video– Military/ General
· Mixed Arts
· Special Recognition
Music Categories
Vocal Solo:
· Country/ Folk/ Bluegrass
· Pop
· Rock/ Blues
Vocal Group:
· Country/ Folk/ Bluegrass
· Pop
· Rock/ Blues
Vocal Solo or Group:
· Rap/ Hip Hop
· Classical/ World/ Ethnic
· Jazz
· R&B/ Soul/ Funk
· Broadway
· Patriotic
· Spiritual
Original Vocal:
· General Topic/ Military Experience
Instrumental Music/ Band/ Ensemble:
· Solo/ Group Pop
· Solo/ Group Jazz/ R&B/ Soul
· Country/ Folk/ Bluegrass
· Rock/ Blues
· Broadway
· Patriotic
· Spiritual
· Classical
· World/ Ethnic
· Drums/ Percussion
Original Instrumental
Special Categories
Art Division Special Recognition
- Physical Health Recovery- Entries that recognize individuals who exhibit creative expression through the visual arts while possessing significant physical challenges.
- Mental Health Recovery - Entries that recognize individuals who exhibit creative expression through the visual arts while possessing significant emotional or mental health challenges.
- Combat Experience - The Veteran must have experienced combat duty during World War II, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War, Grenada, Panama, Kosovo, Somalia, and other recognized combats or current combat operations. The artwork and narrative must relate to the Veteran’s personal experience in that war or conflict but does not need to be a graphic representation of that combat experience.
Creative Writing Special Recognition
Individual or group entries by Veterans who exhibit creative expression through creative writing while possessing significant physical or psychological limitations. The category intends to reinforce the concept of the arts as therapy, where individuals use artistic expression to facilitate successful treatment outcomes. Poetry entries should be no longer than 48 lines, and prose entries must not exceed 1,000 words.
Music/Drama/Dance Special Recognition
Entries that recognize individuals who exhibit creative expression through dance/ drama/ music while possessing significant physical or psychological limitations. The category intends to reinforce the concept of the arts as therapy, where an individual uses artistic expression.
Category specific questions?
Art: Olivia Wolsfeld
Drama/ Creative Writing: John Ortiz
Music/ Dance: Jordan Breece
Local Events
Pre-Show Chattanooga VA Clinic
Submissions due: July 19, 2024
Show: July 25, 2024
POC: Lisa Bolman
Ed Hamilton
Pre-Show Clarksville VA Clinic
Submissions due: August 5, 2024
Show: August 8, 2024
POC: Hannah Masanotti
TVHS Creative Arts Festival Nashville VA Medical Center
Submissions due: August 9, 2024
Show: August 21, 2024
POC: Bianca Ford
For additional information, visit VA’s National Veterans Creative Arts Festival website at National Veterans Creative Arts Festival - National Veterans Sports Programs.