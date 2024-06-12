Harlingen VA 4th of July Event

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend at Harlingen VA is holding a health benefits fair during the annual 4th of July event. Join us on Friday, June 28 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550.

When: Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Harlingen VA Clinic Cost: Free





In observance of 4th of July, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is holding Health Benefits Fairs in Harlingen. Event features free food; fun door prizes; and important information about VA programs, services, and benefits including the PACT Act.

The event at the Harlingen VA Clinic also features a motorcycle display.

Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Harlingen VA Health Care Center Clinic

2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550

The event is free and open to the public. A special invitation is extended to all Veterans and their family members.