Skip to Content

Harlingen VA 4th of July Event

Join us and celebrate our independence in our annual 4th of July event and benefits fair. We hope to see you Friday, June 28 from 10 am to 1pm.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend at Harlingen VA is holding a health benefits fair during the annual 4th of July event. Join us on Friday, June 28 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550.

When:

Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX

Cost:

Free

In observance of 4th of July, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is holding Health Benefits Fairs in Harlingen. Event features free food; fun door prizes; and important information about VA programs, services, and benefits including the PACT Act.

The event at the Harlingen VA Clinic also features a motorcycle display.

Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Harlingen VA Health Care Center Clinic
2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550

The event is free and open to the public. A special invitation is extended to all Veterans and their family members.

Last updated: