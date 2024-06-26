Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic 4th of July Event

Free food and information booths in observance of 4th of July at Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic on Thursday, June 27 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Come out and join us.

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 925 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic Cost: Free





In observance of 4th of July, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System at Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic is holding Health Benefits Fairs with free food and important information about VA programs, services, and benefits including the PACT Act.

Thursday, June 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416

A special invitation is extended to all Veterans and their family members. The event is free and open to the public.

Other VA events