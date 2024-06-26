Laredo VA Clinic 4th of July Event

Join us for free hot dogs to start your 4th of July celebrations on Wednesday, July 3 from 11 am to 12:30 pm or until supplies last. See you there.

When: Wed. Jul 3, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: Drive-thru 4602 North Bartlett Avenue Laredo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Laredo VA Clinic Cost: Free





In observance of 4th of July, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System at Laredo VA Clinic is holding a hotdog drive thru to celebrate 4th of July.

Wednesday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or until supplies last

4602 North Bartlett Avenue, Laredo, TX 78041-38031

A special invitation is extended to all Veterans and their family members. The event is free and open to the public.

