Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic Food Distribution
See you at the food distribution on July 11, from 8:30-11 a.m. at Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic.
When:
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Cost:
Free
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will hold a drive through food distribution events at these Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic, July 11 from 8:30-11 a.m.
Veterans please bring your VA ID card.
For more information about the food distribution event please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093