Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic Food Distribution

See you at the food distribution on July 11, from 8:30-11 a.m. at Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic.

When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT Where: 925 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic Cost: Free





VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will hold a drive through food distribution events at these Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic, July 11 from 8:30-11 a.m.

Veterans please bring your VA ID card.

For more information about the food distribution event please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093

