Whole Health Summit and Benefits Fair Learn how the VA Whole Health initiative promotes overall health and well-being. When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: University of Texas Education & Research Center, 2nd Floor Auditorium 1937 East Bustamante Street Laredo, TX Get directions on Google Maps to University of Texas Education & Research Center, 2nd Floor Auditorium Cost: Free





Veterans, their family member and caregivers, please join us and learn about the VA’s Whole Health System initiative to promote overall health and well-being. Learn about the benefits of chiropractic care, acupuncture, meditation, guided imagery, yoga, Tai Chi, improved sleep, and pain management. Learn about the many benefits available to you as Veterans by visiting the information tables staffed by VA mental health and health and well-being representatives, other Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), and community partners. Sign-up to use the MyHealtheVet resources.



Please note this is a public event being hosted by a U.S. federal government agency. Video and photographs may be taken by VA staff and/or local media for use in broadcast or publications and posting on social media. Individuals in attendance are exclusively responsible for informing staff capturing photos or video if they do not want to be photographed or recorded. Members of the media must obtain prior authorization for capturing video, photos and voice recordings.

