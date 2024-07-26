Skip to Content

Food Distribution at Laredo VA Clinic

Join VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend for a food distribution on August 15, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Laredo VA Clinic.

When:

Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

4602 North Bartlett Avenue

Laredo, TX

Cost:

Free

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will hold a drive through food distribution events at Laredo VA Clinic on August 15, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Veterans please bring your VA ID card.

For more information about the food distribution event please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093. 

