Sisters in Service Health & Benefits Fair Women Veterans, join us on Saturday, 5 October from 9 am to 2 pm for the annual Sisters in Service Health Benefits Fair at Tropical Texas Behavioral Health Conferences Center, Weslaco, Texas When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Tropical Texas Behavioral Health - Conference Center 2215 West Business 83 Weslaco, TX Cost: Free





Whether you are just starting to explore your benefits or have been accessing them for years, this event is designed to empower and support you. Experts will be on hand to answer your questions, and there will be staff and organizations tailored to women Veterans’ unique needs and experiences.

Additionally, we will have personnel who have successfully navigated the VA system and can offer firsthand advice and encouragement. This is more than just a meeting; it's a chance to build lasting connections and find camaraderie among those who understand your journey.

Refreshments will be provided, and there will be plenty of time for informal discussions and networking. We encourage you to bring any questions or concerns you have, and we look forward to fostering a strong, supportive community. Join us for a day dedicated to celebrating and uplifting the incredible women Veterans of the Rio Grande Valley.

