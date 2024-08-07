Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic Blood Drive

Give blood, saves lives. Tuesday, August 20 at Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

When: Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Parking lot 2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard Harlingen, TX Cost: Free





Looking for a way to make a difference? Your small act of kindness can have a big impact and could even save lives! We'd love for you to join us. Please bring a valid ID card.

Reserve or see available times here: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa

When you give blood, you have the potential to help hospital patients within your community and nationwide.

If you have any questions about this event, don't hesitate to contact Kassi, our point person at Vitalant, on 956-213-7538.

