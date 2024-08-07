Skip to Content

Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic Blood Drive

On Tuesday, August 20 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic will partner with Vitalant for a blood drive.

Give blood, saves lives. Tuesday, August 20 at Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

When:

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Parking lot

2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard

Harlingen, TX

Cost:

Free

Looking for a way to make a difference? Your small act of kindness can have a big impact and could even save lives! We'd love for you to join us. Please bring a valid ID card. 

Reserve or see available times here: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa

When you give blood, you have the potential to help hospital patients within your community and nationwide.

If you have any questions about this event, don't hesitate to contact Kassi, our point person at Vitalant, on 956-213-7538.

