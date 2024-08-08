McAllen VA Clinic Blood Drive

McAllen VA Clinic is hosting a blood drive on August 16 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm to help support our nation’s blood supply. Please share roll up your sleeve with VA today. Visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa to sign up.

When: Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Parking lot 901 East Hackberry Avenue McAllen, TX Cost: Free





Roll Up Your Sleeve at McAllen VA Clinic on

Friday, August 16 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

ID required.

Here in the Rio Grande Valley, we have seen Veterans and others stepping up in extraordinary ways to support their neighbors. To help do our part, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend at McAllen VA Clinic is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Friday, August 16, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm to support our community.

Our blood drive is part of an effort by VA medical facilities across the country to respond to the ongoing national need for blood. Volunteer donors are the only source of lifesaving blood to help treat trauma and chronic illness. You can help save three lives with just one donation.

As leaders in Veteran's health care community, we have an obligation to step forward to offer this support for the greater good. It also helps ensure that we are better able to support Veterans who may need blood or blood products in the near term.

If you are healthy, we encourage you to visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/login to schedule an appointment to donate.

We look forward to having you roll up your sleeve with VA employees and America’s Veterans to meet the country’s blood needs. To join the conversation and show your support, share your photo donating blood and use #RollUpYourSleeveVA on your social media. Together, we can make a difference.

Other VA events