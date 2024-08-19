Skip to Content

Veterans Community Mental Health Summit

Veterans Community Mental Health Summit at Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug 23 from 10am to 2pm at the Coastal Bend Food Bank community conference room.

Join us for a light lunch at the Veterans community mental health summit and learn about resources that support mental health and wellness.

When:

Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Coastal Bend Food Bank Community Conference Room

5442 Bear Lane

Corpus Christi, TX

Cost:

Free

Register

Link to register for the summit 

https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=TCRCKN3PYLDTD8MJ

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System invites you to the Veterans Community Mental Health Summit.

Combat stigma related to mental health. Hear Veterans talk about their mental health recovery. Learn how you can help prevent suicide. Share resources that support mental health and wellness. 

Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to register and explore resource tables. A light lunch will be provided. Food boxes will be given to the first 75 Veterans who register and attend the summit.

 

 

Other VA events

Last updated: