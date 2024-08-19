Veterans Community Mental Health Summit Join us for a light lunch at the Veterans community mental health summit and learn about resources that support mental health and wellness. When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Coastal Bend Food Bank Community Conference Room 5442 Bear Lane Corpus Christi, TX Cost: Free





Register Link to register for the summit https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=TCRCKN3PYLDTD8MJ

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System invites you to the Veterans Community Mental Health Summit.

Combat stigma related to mental health. Hear Veterans talk about their mental health recovery. Learn how you can help prevent suicide. Share resources that support mental health and wellness.

Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to register and explore resource tables. A light lunch will be provided. Food boxes will be given to the first 75 Veterans who register and attend the summit.

