VA National Prescription Take Back Day

Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, also known as the DUMP Opioids Act.

Individuals (not only Veterans) can use our listed VA facilities to dispose of unused controlled substance prescription medications, expired medication, and, or any unwanted, unused medication.

Harlingen VA Health Care Center, 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550

McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic, 901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501

Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic, 4602 North Bartlett Avenue, Laredo, TX 78041

Corpus Christi VA Specialty Clinic, 205 South Enterprize Parkway, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

VA holds Medication Take Back Days to align with the bi-annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Take Back Days, occurring twice yearly on a Saturday or the Friday before (if the VA facility is closed on Saturdays), from 10 am to 2 pm local time in April and October.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is dedicated to safely disposing of unused controlled substance prescription medications without impacting patient care or risking the safety or privacy of Veterans and staff.

Please contact VA Lieutenant Sergio Carranza at 956-291-9001 for more information about the event.

