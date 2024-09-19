Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend and RGV Food Band partner for another food distribution on October 17 at Harlingen VA Health Care Center from 9-11 am.

When: Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT Where: 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen, TX Cost: Free





VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is partnering with RGV Food Bank and will hold a drive-through food distribution event on Thursday, October 17, 2024, starting at 9:00 am – while supplies last at:

Harlingen VA Health Care Center at 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550

Veterans need to bring their VA ID card.

For more information about the food distribution event please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093.

