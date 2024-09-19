VCB Mental Health App Class - Insomnia Coach

Insomnia Coach app class. September 27 from 12-1pm. To sign up for this event, contact Robert Lizama at 956-898-4746 or Pedro Vega at 956-856-5911.

When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: Virtual or in-person at HCC 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen, TX Cost: Free





There are many VA apps to support Veterans’ mental health and wellness. With these apps you can learn about mental health and selfcare, practice healthy coping skills, and track symptoms and general wellness over time, all from the convenience of your own smartphone or tablet!

This month we will go over the Insomnia Coach app: We use evidence-based tools to improve your sleep with Insomnia Coach. To help you access a guided weekly training plan, an interactive sleep diary, and other tools to help track and improve sleep. Get the app here: https://mobile.va.gov/app/insomnia-coach

All VA mobile mental health apps are free and do not share any data that could identify you with VA or anyone else. They can be used by anyone who might find them helpful! Find them here: https://mobile.va.gov/appstore?filter%5Bapp_audience%5D=25

