Corpus Christi VA West Point - Saturday Flu Shot Clinic

Veterans enrolled for VA healthcare, get your flu shot at Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic - Saturday, October 26 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 925 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX Cost: Free





Veterans enrolled for VA Healthcare in the Texas Coastal Bend are, we have a Saturday flu clinic at Corpus Christi VA West Point on October 26, 2024, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Staying up to date with vaccines is one of the simplest ways to invest in your health and protect yourself and others from preventable diseases, serious illnesses and hospitalization - no need to make an appointment, show up and get your flu shot.

