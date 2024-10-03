Corpus Christi VA West Point - Saturday Flu Shot Clinic
Veterans enrolled for VA healthcare, get your flu shot at Corpus Christi VA West Point Clinic - Saturday, October 26 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
When:
Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans enrolled for VA Healthcare in the Texas Coastal Bend are, we have a Saturday flu clinic at Corpus Christi VA West Point on October 26, 2024, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Staying up to date with vaccines is one of the simplest ways to invest in your health and protect yourself and others from preventable diseases, serious illnesses and hospitalization - no need to make an appointment, show up and get your flu shot.