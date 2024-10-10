Veterans Day Event at Laredo VA Clinic Laredo VA Clinic is celebrating Veterans Day at Laredo Vietnam Veterans Plaza on November 7 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Laredo Vietnam Veterans Plaza 1120 East Calton Road Laredo, TX Cost: Free





VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System celebrates Veterans Day with a Benefits Fair, food, drinks, door prizes and music. It will be held at Laredo Vietnam Veterans Plaza, 1120 East Calton Road, Laredo, Texas 78043.

November 7 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This event is open to Veterans and the community.

VA staff and other organizations will provide information and resources available to Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

For more information about this event please contact Patty Gonzalez, Program Support Assistant, at 361-800-1442.

