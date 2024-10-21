Veterans Day Event at McAllen VA Clinic

Veterans Day Event at McAllen VA, November 6, 10am to 1pm

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 901 East Hackberry Avenue McAllen, TX Cost: Free





Join VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend for a benefits fair and BBQ at McAllen VA Clinic on Wednesday, November 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to celebrate Veterans Day. Hotdogs will be served, and prize giveaway items will be available.

To request a table for the benefits fair, please contact Grecia (Jackie) Zuniga at 956-618-7100 ext. 67353 or Grecia.Zuniga@va.gov

