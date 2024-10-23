Veterans Day Event at Corpus Christi West Point VA

Celebrate Veterans Day with free food and drinks at Corpus Christi West Point VA, Tuesday, November 5 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm

When: Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 925 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX Cost: Free





This event is open to Veterans and the community.

For more information about this event, please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093.

