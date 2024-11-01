Laredo VA Turkey Distribution

Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution at Laredo VA on November 12 from 9-11 a.m.

When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: 4602 North Bartlett Avenue Laredo, TX Cost: Free





In partnership with the South Texas Food bank, the Laredo VA Clinic will host a Turkey food drive for eligible Veterans on Tuesday, November 12 from 9 – 11:00 a.m.

Veterans are asked to remain in their vehicles while VA staff verify eligibility. Veterans must present a valid VA identification card to confirm their Veteran status. After eligibility is established, volunteers will place the food items in the trunk of the Veteran’s vehicle.

Food insecurity is a serious and significant issue affecting many Americans either daily or at the end of the month when financial resources are exhausted. Food insecurity is especially prevalent among Veterans who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, and those who have recently moved into transitional or supportive housing.

"Food insecurity can have lasting effects on a person's physical and mental well-being, and our food pantries are one way we are tackling this very serious issue," said Customer Service Manager, Hugo Martinez. "If you're a Veteran in need, VA is here for you.”

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for immediate assistance.

