Laredo Veterans Townhall, November 6, 6-7:30 p.m.

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT Where: 4602 North Bartlett Avenue Laredo, TX





WHAT: Join us for a Veteran townhall and discover the latest facility updates

WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 from 6-7:30 pm

WHERE: The University of Texas Education & Research Center at Laredo, 2nd floor auditorium, 1937 East Bustamante Street, Laredo, Texas 78041

WHO: Veterans, their family members and caregivers

Join us for an informative Veteran Townhall, where you’ll learn about the latest updates regarding facilities that serve our Veterans. This event aims to engage our Veteran community, provide essential information, and gather feedback to enhance services. Don't miss your chance to be part of this important discussion and connect with fellow Veterans and service providers. Your voice matters.

