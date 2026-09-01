Internships and fellowships

Psychology Internship Program

Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations)

APPIC MATCH Numbers

General Psychology: 221311

Health Psychology: 221312

Psychology Interns must be U.S. Citizens who are enrolled in an APA-accredited clinical or counseling psychology doctoral program. To be considered, applicants must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum 50 hours of assessment and 450 hours of intervention with a range of psychopathology across varied populations and settings. Only 52-week full-time Internships are available. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System provides an Internship training program that is APA-accredited. There are four positions available: two General Track positions and two Health Psychology Track positions.

As an equal opportunity training program, the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Psychology Internship Program welcomes and considers without discrimination applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of racial, ethnic, religious, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status. We strongly encourage people from diverse backgrounds to apply.

Accreditation Status

The Psychology Internship Program at the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System (VATVCBHCS) is an APA-accredited program. The next site visit is scheduled to occur in 2023.

Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

Phone:

e-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: APA Accreditation - Home

Contacts

Director of Training:

Carlos Morales-Rodriguez, Ph.D., M.S.

Health Behavior Coordinator

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System

McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic

901 E. Hackberry Ave

McAllen, TX

Phone:

E-Mail: Carlos.Morales-Rodriguez@va.gov