Internships and fellowships
VA Texas Valley health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System offers training programs for university and post-graduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a healthcare professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Psychology Internship Program
Psychology Internship Program
Eligibility Requirements for all VA Psychology Training Programs Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations)
APPIC MATCH Numbers
General Psychology: 221311
Health Psychology: 221312
Psychology Interns must be U.S. Citizens who are enrolled in an APA-accredited clinical or counseling psychology doctoral program. To be considered, applicants must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum 50 hours of assessment and 450 hours of intervention with a range of psychopathology across varied populations and settings. Only 52-week full-time Internships are available. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System provides an Internship training program that is APA-accredited. There are four positions available: two General Track positions and two Health Psychology Track positions.
As an equal opportunity training program, the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Psychology Internship Program welcomes and considers without discrimination applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of racial, ethnic, religious, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status. We strongly encourage people from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Accreditation Status
The Psychology Internship Program at the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System (VATVCBHCS) is an APA-accredited program. The next site visit is scheduled to occur in 2023.
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
e-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: APA Accreditation - Home
Contacts
Director of Training:
Carlos Morales-Rodriguez, Ph.D., M.S.
Health Behavior Coordinator
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System
McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic
901 E. Hackberry Ave
McAllen, TX
Phone:
E-Mail: Carlos.Morales-Rodriguez@va.gov