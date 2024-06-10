Tomah VA- La Crosse Clinic Mini Fair

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: In Front of Main Entrance 4000 State Road 16, Valley View Mall Annex La Crosse, WI Get directions on Google Maps to La Crosse VA Clinic Cost: Free





Don't miss out on the opportunity to join us at the La Crosse VA Clinic on Wednesday, July 31, 2024! This event is open to everyone, so come and discover the wide range of programs available for Veterans. From the PACT Act to Whole Health, Women's Health, Community Care, M2VA, Voc Rehab, and numerous other programs, we have something for everyone. Expand your knowledge and take advantage of the resources designed to support our Veterans. We can't wait to welcome you!