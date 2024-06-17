Tomah WI- Tomah VA Women's Health Center Grand Opening

When: Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Building 411 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join the Tomah VA Medical Center and guest speakers for the grand opening of the Tomah VA Women's Health Center on Tuesday, July 30th from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. This milestone will provide care to many women Veterans for years to come. Let's come together to celebrate this wonderful addition to our community and show our support for our women Veterans!