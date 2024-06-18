Skip to Content

Tomah WI- Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show

Platoon Run

When:

Sun. Aug 25, 2024, 12:31 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Where:

Outside

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

Get ready for the Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show on August 25, 2024!  Join us for a cruise from Recreation Park to the VA Medical Center, followed by a sweet car and motorcycle show with music by "Site 7" and ice cream floats available for purchase. Don't miss the awards program at 2:30 p.m.! Let's rev those engines and support our Veterans! 

12:30 p.m. Cruise from Recreation Park (Monroe County Fairgrounds) to VA Medical Center

1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Car and Motorcycle Show
Music by "Site 7"
Ice Cream Floats (for purchase)

2:30 p.m. Awards Program

Last updated: