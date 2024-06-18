Tomah WI- Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show

When: Sun. Aug 25, 2024, 12:31 pm – 3:30 pm CT Where: Outside 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Get ready for the Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show on August 25, 2024! Join us for a cruise from Recreation Park to the VA Medical Center, followed by a sweet car and motorcycle show with music by "Site 7" and ice cream floats available for purchase. Don't miss the awards program at 2:30 p.m.! Let's rev those engines and support our Veterans!

12:30 p.m. Cruise from Recreation Park (Monroe County Fairgrounds) to VA Medical Center

1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Car and Motorcycle Show

Music by "Site 7"

Ice Cream Floats (for purchase)

2:30 p.m. Awards Program