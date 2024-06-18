Tomah WI- Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show
When:
Sun. Aug 25, 2024, 12:31 pm – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
Outside
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Get ready for the Platoon Run Car and Motorcycle Show on August 25, 2024! Join us for a cruise from Recreation Park to the VA Medical Center, followed by a sweet car and motorcycle show with music by "Site 7" and ice cream floats available for purchase. Don't miss the awards program at 2:30 p.m.! Let's rev those engines and support our Veterans!
12:30 p.m. Cruise from Recreation Park (Monroe County Fairgrounds) to VA Medical Center
1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Car and Motorcycle Show
Music by "Site 7"
Ice Cream Floats (for purchase)
2:30 p.m. Awards Program