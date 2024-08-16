Skip to Content

Tomah WI- Fall into Wellness- La Crosse WI

La Crosse fall into a wellness

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

La Crosse Vet Center

910 2nd Avenue N.

onalaska, WI

Free

VA is transforming into a Whole Health care system by empowering and equipping you to discover a new path to health and well-being. The Fall into Wellness Expo supports this mission by providing education and direct access to resources that support your personalized health goals and engagement in a health promoting lifestyle. Come engage in wellness experientials, learn about VA and community resources that can support your goals, and/or get your flu shot. Not enrolled in VA healthcare? Attend the event, learn what VA can offer you and get enrolled. We are excited to see you!

