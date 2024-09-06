Tomah WI- Veterans Telephone Town Hall Meeting

When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Veterans, please mark your calendars for the upcoming Veterans Telephone Town Hall, scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm. You will receive a call from the Tomah VA with an invitation to join the call.

Veterans who miss the call can still call into the call by using 833-305-1703 and follow the prompts. You can also join us on the web by clicking the link on this event. There will also be a Facebook live for you to join. So many options to attend!

We are looking forward to having you join us for this important event.

