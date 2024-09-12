Tomah WI- Recovery Rally

When: Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm CT Where: Building 455 Veterans Hall 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





Join Us for the Recovery Rally: Healing from Within! You are invited to the Recovery Rally: Healing from Within at the Tomah VA Medical Center, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Building 455, Veterans Hall. This event is designed to help you find support, access helpful resources, and connect with others in the community. Hear from guest speakers, explore information booths, and learn more about mental health, trauma-informed care, and peer support. Let’s break the stigma of asking for help and come together for a day of healing and resilience. We look forward to seeing you there!

