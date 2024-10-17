Tomah VA Veterans Day

When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Veterans Hall/ Building 455 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





Join Us in Honoring Veterans

The Tomah VA Medical Center will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 8, at 10:00 a.m. All Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place in building 455 (Veterans Hall) at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

During the ceremony, Tomah VA will honor all women and men who have served in our military armed forces. The ceremony will include a keynote speaker, music and TAPS performance by the Norwalk Ontario Wilton High School band, presentation of the colors by the Fort McCoy ChalleNGe Academy Color Guard, and Military honors will be rendered by VFW Post 1382, Rifle Squad.

