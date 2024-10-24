Tomah VA Drug Take Back Day

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Outside Building 400 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





As autumn arrives, it's the perfect time to tidy up your medicine cabinet. On October 25, 2024, from 10am to 2pm (local time), properly dispose of your unneeded Rx meds. The Tomah VA Police and Pharmacy will be located outside building 400 to help you with.

It you are not able to make it to the Tomah VA Medical Center, a listing of other collection sites are listed here : www.DEATakeBack.com #TakeBackDay

