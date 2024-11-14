Tomah VA Transgender of Remembrance

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: Chapel 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





Join Tomah VA Medical Center and LGBTQ+ Health Program for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Meet us in the VA Chapel at 11:30 a.m. on November 20. 2024 as we honor the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

This year's theme is Honoring your service and identity: VA stands firm with Transgender & Gender Diverse Veterans. The LGBTQ+ Health Program works to establish and maintain health care policy and education in support of best clinical practices for Transgender and Gender Diverse (TGD) Veterans with the hope that they will choose VA for their care

Other VA events